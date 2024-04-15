Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.80.

Cascades stock opened at C$9.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$940.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.02. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$15.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cascades will post 0.8298611 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

