Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 879,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 737,855 shares.The stock last traded at $20.62 and had previously closed at $22.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $874.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 87.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 128,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,746,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 108,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,716,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

