Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Down 1.1 %

Catalent stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

