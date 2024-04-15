Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 95,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,413,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

