Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $93.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.73, but opened at $75.73. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Centene shares last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 1,120,956 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

