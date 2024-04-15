CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,242,000 after acquiring an additional 442,718 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

CNP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,956. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

