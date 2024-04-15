Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.13) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 482.24% from the company’s previous close.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

CWR traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 137.40 ($1.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,228,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,805. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.40 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 444.80 ($5.63). The stock has a market cap of £265.21 million, a P/E ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Warren Finegold purchased 20,052 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £45,117 ($57,102.90). In related news, insider Karen Bomba acquired 12,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £27,999.51 ($35,437.93). Also, insider Warren Finegold acquired 20,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £45,117 ($57,102.90). 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.