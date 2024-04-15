Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.95

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 275669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chegg

Chegg Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $700.06 million, a P/E ratio of -44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 83.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 809,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.