Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHK. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.58.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $91.03.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

