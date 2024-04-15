Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $195.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.96 on Thursday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

