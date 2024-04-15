China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,005,500 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 10,982,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
Shares of China Minsheng Banking stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Monday. China Minsheng Banking has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.
About China Minsheng Banking
