China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance
China Minsheng Banking stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
