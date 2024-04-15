CIBC Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$86.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SJ. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.71.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

TSE:SJ opened at C$79.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.93. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$52.07 and a twelve month high of C$85.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.7146953 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Stella-Jones news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. In other news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.