CIBC Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$8.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE:FVI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.35. The company had a trading volume of 570,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.66. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1223118 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. In other news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

