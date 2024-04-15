Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Increased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.80. The stock had a trading volume of 830,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

