Citigroup Cuts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $199.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $213.00 to $199.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.81.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $185.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.43. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Hershey by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

