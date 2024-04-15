Citigroup Lowers Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Neutral

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $27.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Endeavor Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,080,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,117,769.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,964.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,524. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.