Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLAR. B. Riley cut their price objective on Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

CLAR opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Clarus has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $232.88 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently -37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 123,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

