Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.29. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $599,999.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,495,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

