CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Scotiabank

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.86.

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

