Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Up 30.1% in March

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 71.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 111,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 301.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,745. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.68. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 518.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

