Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 0.5% on Analyst Upgrade

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $68.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coca-Cola traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.56. 2,132,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,710,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $252.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

