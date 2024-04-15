Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.31.

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,617. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.53.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

