Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,083 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Comcast by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $8,868,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

