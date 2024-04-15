Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

