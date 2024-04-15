Comparing Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) & Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) and Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control 0 0 1 0 3.00 Comba Telecom Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ituran Location and Control presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.25%. Given Ituran Location and Control’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ituran Location and Control is more favorable than Comba Telecom Systems.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control 15.04% 28.61% 15.80% Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Comba Telecom Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.8% of Ituran Location and Control shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Comba Telecom Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ituran Location and Control shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Comba Telecom Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control $319.98 million 1.62 $48.14 million $2.40 10.86 Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -11.28

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than Comba Telecom Systems. Comba Telecom Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran Location and Control, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ituran Location and Control beats Comba Telecom Systems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also delivers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connected Car, a service platform that includes a back-office application, a telematics device installed in the vehicle, mobile apps for IOS and Android users, and interface using the car infotainment screen, as well as usage based insurance and auto financing. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The Telematics Products segment offers Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services. The company provides base station antennas and subsystems; network system products, and open RAN products, as well as in-depth coverage solutions; and technical support, value-added, and repairing services. It also engages in the trading and marketing of wireless telecommunications network system equipment; manufacture and sale of intelligent machinery; research and development, and trading of digital microwave system equipment; and provision of hardware and software solutions and services. The company serves the airport, education, government and public safety, healthcare, hospitality, retail, stadium, and transportation industries. It operates in Mainland China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

