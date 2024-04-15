Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $428.54 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $52.84 or 0.00083521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $428.54 million and approximately $69.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded down 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,110,582 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,110,519.04853495 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.30260318 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 486 active market(s) with $88,166,729.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

