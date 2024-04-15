Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Shares Down 6.7%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 112,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 209,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Condor Resources Stock Down 10.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 39.07 and a quick ratio of 19.54.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

