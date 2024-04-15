Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $991.78 million and $165.82 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,332.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.73 or 0.00798991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00122258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00189741 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00042182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00105949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,990,316,728 coins and its circulating supply is 3,940,315,653 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,990,150,229.54 with 3,940,150,215.79 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24235976 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $124,052,143.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.