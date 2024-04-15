Conning Inc. Acquires New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $123.74 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

