Conning Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 266,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

