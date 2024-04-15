Conning Inc. Invests $200,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $246.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.36 and a 200-day moving average of $230.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

