Conning Inc. Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,211,053.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $137.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.