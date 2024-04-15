Conning Inc. Purchases 10,425 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 505.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $178.20 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.