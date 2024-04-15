Conning Inc. Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,617 shares of company stock worth $60,654,941. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.2 %

TDG stock opened at $1,220.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $741.74 and a 12-month high of $1,246.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,185.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,035.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,137.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.