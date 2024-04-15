Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IVV stock opened at $516.85 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.13 and a 200-day moving average of $476.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

