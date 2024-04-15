Cormark Analysts Give Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) a C$7.50 Price Target

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) received a C$7.50 price target from stock analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VHI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Vitalhub stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.04. The company had a trading volume of 111,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.50. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.01 million, a PE ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Vitalhub had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Vitalhub will post 0.1501823 EPS for the current year.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

