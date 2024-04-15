Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,368 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.8 %

PCRX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,412. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

