Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,617 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masonite International news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.93. 216,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Further Reading

