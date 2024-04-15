Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 940,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 428,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $13,291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 96.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 318,101 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Price Performance

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 778,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,435. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

