Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $71,410,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $42,220,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,826,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,890,000 after purchasing an additional 933,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.08.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.55. 379,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,202. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.