Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 70.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.39. 214,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,307. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.62.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

