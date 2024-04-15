Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2,421.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,661. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

