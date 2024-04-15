Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of NetScout Systems worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 492,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,910,000 after purchasing an additional 387,379 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 19.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NTCT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

