Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 156,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Encompass Health stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,273. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.