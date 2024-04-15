Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

