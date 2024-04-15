Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $906,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,921.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. 26,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,992. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

