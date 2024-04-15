Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,833 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Woodmark worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.45. 18,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,896. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

