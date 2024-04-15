Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Veritex worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Veritex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veritex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 788.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.58. 52,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $24.46.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

