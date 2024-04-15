Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,764 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,177 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.47. 122,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,751. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.